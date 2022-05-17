SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

APH stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

