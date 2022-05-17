SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $289,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

