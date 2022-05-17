SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $318,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $141.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.31 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

