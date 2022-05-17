SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $342,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE MET opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

