SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $394,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

