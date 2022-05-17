SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $426,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

ACWX stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

