SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.