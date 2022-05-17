SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

