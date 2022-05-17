SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,524 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,638,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

