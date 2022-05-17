SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

