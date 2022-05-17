SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

