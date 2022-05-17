Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,514 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,818. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.