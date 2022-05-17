Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$882.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $882.95 and a one year high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $882.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,201.74.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schweiter Technologies from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

