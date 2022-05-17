Scotiabank Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $81.39 on Friday. goeasy has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.63.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.