Scotiabank Cuts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.