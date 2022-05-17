Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.11.

SMG stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

