Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scout24 from €69.00 ($71.88) to €73.00 ($76.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Scout24 from €61.00 ($63.54) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86.
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.
