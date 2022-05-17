Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0009

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Scry.info has a market cap of $401,489.72 and approximately $750.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.74 or 0.99949235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00106668 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

