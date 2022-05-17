SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE SE opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 44.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

