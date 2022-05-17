Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after purchasing an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

SNFCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,243. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

