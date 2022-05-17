Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $193,388.23 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $193,388.23 and $2,710.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00519043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,568.50 or 1.72461904 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars.

