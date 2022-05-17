Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $195,507.77

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $195,507.77 and $366.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00513491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,205.88 or 1.80046917 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

