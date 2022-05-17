Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.
SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.90.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,953. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
