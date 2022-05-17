Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.66. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide online ride-hailing services.

