Sentinel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $360,103.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $360,103.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,049,018,679 coins and its circulating supply is 8,709,510,502 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.