SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of SentinelOne worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

S traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,729. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.