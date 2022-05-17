Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

