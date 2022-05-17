Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $115,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Walt Disney by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,421,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. 672,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,101,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

