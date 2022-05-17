Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $142.08 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,271 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.6% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $142,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.