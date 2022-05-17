Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $188.35 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,642 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.4% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of FedEx worth $188,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $12.69 on Tuesday, reaching $222.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,391. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

