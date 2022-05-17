Shapiro Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

C stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.