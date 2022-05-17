Shapiro Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,023,268. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

