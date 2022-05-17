Shapiro Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421,696 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 5.1% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $278,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 55,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,284. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

