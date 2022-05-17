Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.