Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shell stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.20) to GBX 2,550 ($31.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.68) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,385.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $153,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $135,594,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.