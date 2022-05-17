ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $116,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,062,795 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,770. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 212.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

