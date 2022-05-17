Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Drops By 26.9%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of TGOPF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

