Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Declines By 29.6%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 932,400 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

