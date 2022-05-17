Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Declines By 34.5%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atento by 40,368.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atento by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atento currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. 15,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,926. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Atento has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 184.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

