Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Grows By 25.3%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

SAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

