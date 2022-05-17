Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Decreases By 30.3%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,400 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 4,768,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

BIREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

