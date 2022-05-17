Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Declines By 33.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:CTR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. 18,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,781. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
