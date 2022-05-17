Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Drops By 30.5%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of GLV traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,356. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.