Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Decreases By 31.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSovereign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of COMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,867. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.
