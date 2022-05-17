Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Decreases By 18.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,248. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $42,172,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
