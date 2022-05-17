Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Decreases By 18.6%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,248. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091,140 shares during the period. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $42,172,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $7,205,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 515,160 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

