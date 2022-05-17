Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Grows By 31.0%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 859.2 days.

Shares of DYNDF opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

DYNDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

