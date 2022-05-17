Short Interest in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Drops By 24.0%

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 35,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,017. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

