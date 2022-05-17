Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Declines By 30.3%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 12.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 22.91. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 10.20 and a fifty-two week high of 73.45.

Get Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.