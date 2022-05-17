Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Grows By 34.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HENOY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 43,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

