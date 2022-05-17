Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Expands By 39.1%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.